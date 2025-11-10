Gruesome Scenes at Red Fort Blast Site — Eyewitness Describes Bodies Torn Apart in the Explosion

A powerful explosion rocked the national capital on Monday evening, killing at least 10 people and injuring 12 others near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The incident triggered widespread panic in the area, with locals describing scenes of chaos and devastation moments after the blast.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred in a car parked near the metro station, shaking nearby buildings and shattering glass windows. Residents and shopkeepers rushed out in fear, unsure of what had happened.

“I’ve never witnessed such a massive blast in my life. The force of the explosion threw me to the ground multiple times — I genuinely thought I was going to die,” said a local trader who narrowly escaped.

Another witness, who was passing by at the time, said the scene was horrifying. “There were pieces of debris and body parts scattered on the road. Cars nearby were badly damaged, and smoke filled the air. It was terrifying — I saw a man’s hand lying on the road. Words can’t describe it,” he said, visibly shaken.

Local resident Rajdhar Pandey recounted that he saw flames rising from the site. “I ran outside after hearing a loud explosion. The fire was massive, and people were screaming for help,” he said.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police declared a citywide high alert. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a Clues Team reached the spot to begin forensic and technical examination. Security forces have cordoned off the area while rescue operations and evidence collection are underway.

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, though investigations are being conducted from all possible angles. The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, where some are reported to be in critical condition.