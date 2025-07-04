Hafeezpet Lakes Under Siege: Residents Expose Illegal Constructions and Sewage Dumping, Demands Action

Hyderabad: A concerned citizen from Hafeezpet has lodged a detailed complaint highlighting serious environmental violations, unauthorized constructions, and public health threats around Kothakunta and Mangalavani Lakes, once vital water bodies in the region. The complaint, addressed to GHMC and civic authorities, has brought renewed attention to the ongoing destruction of urban lakes in Hyderabad’s rapidly expanding suburbs.

Encroachments Choking Kothakunta and Mangalavani Lakes

Ratnakar Gundrathi, a resident of Sri Dwaraka Residency, has alleged that several nearby residential complexes have encroached upon lake beds, disturbing the ecological balance and disrupting the natural flow of water.

The complaint names JB Residency for constructing bathroom structures directly on the lakebed, Himagiri Heights for extending its boundary wall into lake territory, and Dollfine Apartments for narrowing the natural water spread. These actions, he says, are shrinking the lake’s surface and increasing the risk of water stagnation and overflow during rains.

Untreated Sewage Dumping Poses Public Health Risk

Gundrathi further alleges that Aditya Imperial Heights, a large residential complex with over 2,000 units, is discharging untreated wastewater directly into both lakes, creating unbearable stench and visible pollution.

The stagnant and contaminated water has reportedly become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising fears of vector-borne diseases and infections among children and senior citizens in the nearby colonies.

Violation of Environmental and Zoning Laws

The complaint accuses several apartment complexes of violating municipal zoning laws, environmental regulations, and public health norms. “These are not just legal violations; they are a threat to the health and dignity of our community,” the complainant stated.

Gundrathi has also highlighted the lack of fencing, signage, or protection around the lakes, which has made them vulnerable to further illegal activities.

Key Demands to GHMC and Civic Authorities

In his letter, Gundrathi has made several specific requests to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and related departments:

Survey and demarcate the original lake boundaries using historical records and satellite imagery.

the original lake boundaries using historical records and satellite imagery. Act against unauthorized constructions by JB Residency, Himagiri Heights, and others.

by JB Residency, Himagiri Heights, and others. Issue directives to Aditya Imperial Heights to stop sewage discharge and install a proper treatment system.

to stop sewage discharge and install a proper treatment system. Rejuvenate and restore Kothakunta and Mangalavani lakes.

Kothakunta and Mangalavani lakes. Install fencing and warning boards to protect the lakes from future encroachments.

Call for Urgent Action

The letter concludes with a plea for urgent and serious attention to the issue, emphasizing that hundreds of families are affected by the current conditions. “This is not just about lakes. It’s about public health, environmental justice, and the future of Hyderabad’s urban ecosystem,” Gundrathi noted.

As Hyderabad continues to grapple with urban expansion and ecological loss, the case of Kothakunta and Mangalavani lakes could become a test of the city’s commitment to sustainable and lawful development.