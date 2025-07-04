Wall Collapses Amid Road Work in Vijaynagar Colony, AIMIM Corporator Promises Quick Restoration

Hyderabad: A wall collapse near Anjuman in the Vijaynagar Colony Division on Friday triggered a swift response from AIMIM Corporator Dr. Khasim. The incident occurred while road work was in progress in the area.

Dr. Khasim Inspects Site with Contractor

Upon receiving information about the incident, Dr. Khasim rushed to the spot and assessed the situation alongside Road Contractor Lohati. The corporator personally inspected the damage and reviewed the ongoing work to ensure no further risks to nearby residents.

No Injuries Reported, Restoration Assured

Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. The collapse is believed to have occurred due to the weakened structure of the wall during excavation and roadwork. Dr. Khasim assured residents that the damaged walls would be restored at the earliest after consultations with the Divisional Engineer (DE).

Appeal for Public Vigilance on Unsafe Structures

Dr. Khasim also urged the public to immediately inform authorities about weak or soil-made walls in their surroundings. “Such structures pose a serious safety threat. Timely reporting can help prevent accidents,” he said.

The incident highlights the importance of safety checks during civic works and the need for community cooperation in ensuring secure infrastructure.