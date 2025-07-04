Car Overturns Near CBIT in Gandipet, Hyderabad: All Passengers Safe

A potentially tragic incident was narrowly averted on Friday near CBIT College in Gandipet, Hyderabad, when a car overturned due to sudden braking at high speed. Fortunately, all passengers escaped unharmed.

High Speed and Sudden Braking Caused the Crash

According to local reports, the driver was travelling at high speed when he had to apply the brakes abruptly, causing the vehicle to lose control and flip over. The accident occurred on a busy stretch near CBIT, leading to temporary disruption of traffic.

Passengers Escape Without Injuries

Miraculously, all the occupants of the car were rescued safely and sustained no injuries. Passersby and local authorities rushed to assist and clear the overturned vehicle from the road.

Police Urge Caution

Police officials at the scene urged motorists to exercise caution and avoid overspeeding, especially around educational institutions and busy urban roads.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.