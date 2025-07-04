Hyderabad Man Duped of ₹3.5 Lakh in Fake Goibibo Telegram Task Scam

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man from Begumpet lost over ₹3.5 lakh to cybercriminals who posed as representatives of the travel booking platform Goibibo. The scammers lured the victim through Telegram and WhatsApp, promising easy earnings through fake promotional tasks.

Telegram Group Used to Build Trust with Fake Earnings Proof

According to police, the fraud began on June 22, when the victim was added to a Telegram group where fake users shared screenshots of their so-called profits. The group was designed to appear authentic and trustworthy, filled with fake testimonials to convince new users.

Also read: Indiramma Housing Scheme: GHMC Launches Multi-Floor Homes for the Poor

Fraudsters Posed as Goibibo Representatives on WhatsApp

The victim then received a call on WhatsApp from someone pretending to be from the Goibibo India Promotions Department. The fraudsters introduced a “task-based earning scheme”, where the victim was asked to complete online tasks and invest money to earn profits.

Victim Lost Over ₹3.5 Lakh Before Realizing the Fraud

Believing the offer to be legitimate, the victim followed instructions and transferred over ₹3.5 lakh in multiple installments. However, once the money was sent, the scammers cut all communication. Realizing he had been duped, the victim approached the cybercrime police in Hyderabad.

Police Warn Against Task-Based Investment Scams

Authorities have issued a warning to the public to stay vigilant against similar scams. Task-based earning schemes circulated via Telegram, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms are increasingly being used by cybercriminals to defraud unsuspecting individuals.