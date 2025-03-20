Hamas Fires Rockets at Israel as Ceasefire Collapses; Death Toll in Gaza Rises

Gaza: The Palestinian militant group Hamas has claimed responsibility for launching a barrage of rockets at Israel, marking the first attack of its kind since the collapse of the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has reached 85, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Israeli military confirmed that Hamas fired three rockets towards central Israel, out of which one was intercepted, while the other two fell in open areas, causing no casualties. “The IAF successfully intercepted one projectile, and two additional projectiles fell in an open area,” the military stated.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating that it was a response to the “Zionist massacres against civilians”. The group said it targeted Tel Aviv with M90 rockets.

Renewed Conflict Shatters Ceasefire Hopes

This retaliatory attack is the first since the ceasefire agreement with Israel was reached on January 19. The ceasefire crumbled as Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, dashing hopes for an extended truce.

Palestinian authorities report that at least 85 people have been killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes since the fighting resumed. Meanwhile, the Israeli military launched a new ground offensive in central Gaza and announced that it had begun operations in the north of the enclave.

Netanyahu Vows to Continue Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled that the airstrikes would intensify, stating that the military action was “just the beginning.” He insisted that negotiations to restore the ceasefire would only take place “under fire”, reinforcing Israel’s stance on the conflict.

The renewed violence marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, raising concerns of further casualties and destruction in the region.