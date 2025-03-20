Israeli Military Intercepts Missile Fired by Yemen’s Houthis

Jerusalem: On Thursday morning, sirens were heard across central and southern Israel, including Tel Aviv, after a missile fired by militants from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli military. The missile, launched by the Houthi forces, triggered alarm systems across the region, signaling a heightened security threat.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that their Air Force intercepted the missile before it could enter Israeli territory. In a statement, the IDF assured that the missile was intercepted in accordance with standard protocols. The missile launch from Yemen comes amid renewed hostilities between the Houthis and Israel, following a period of relative calm in the region.

Resumption of Attacks by Houthi Forces

The missile strike is part of a series of escalating attacks by the Houthi movement, which resumed their offensive against Israel after a ceasefire was broken between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In an earlier statement, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile towards a military base in southern Israel, which was also intercepted before reaching its intended target.

Additionally, the Houthis have announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in critical maritime routes, including the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait. The group’s spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, emphasized that the renewed attacks aim to support Palestinians and pressure Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Houthi Demands and Threats to Israel

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi has issued an ultimatum to Israel, demanding that it open the border crossings for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. If Israel refuses, al-Houthi warned that the Houthis would continue their naval attacks and escalate the conflict further. The Houthi group has previously stated that they will resume missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and Israeli-linked commercial vessels in the Red Sea if Israel violates the Gaza ceasefire.

Between November 2023 and January 2025, the Houthis launched numerous drone and missile attacks in support of Palestinians, targeting Israeli cities and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Additionally, the group has targeted U.S. military assets, including aircraft carriers, and threatened to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key global shipping lane, in retaliation for U.S. military shipments to Israel.

Ongoing Tensions and Regional Implications

The recent uptick in hostilities between the Houthi rebels and Israel marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. These attacks come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, as regional powers and international actors continue to grapple with the consequences of the Gaza conflict. The Houthis, supported by Iran, continue to pressure Israel while voicing their support for the Palestinian cause.

Israel, meanwhile, has taken decisive action to intercept incoming missile threats, reinforcing its security measures in the face of increasing missile and drone attacks from various hostile actors in the region.