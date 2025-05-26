Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra reveal ‘Who’s The Boss’ at home

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra have launched a new celebrity chat show titled “Who is The Boss” under their home production banner, Purple Rose Entertainment.

Inspiration Behind the Show: Celebrating Women Behind the Stars

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Harbhajan shared that the idea behind the show was to shine a spotlight on the wives and partners of well-known personalities.

“People know the cricketers, but they don’t know their wives,” said Harbhajan. “These women have their own identities and journeys, and that’s what we wanted to share.”

Sharing Household Duties: Who’s the Real Boss at Home?

When asked who calls the shots at home, Geeta Basra responded with a smile, saying,

“We share the responsibilities quite equally.”

She explained that she handles the children’s schedules and daily routines, while Harbhajan oversees the finances.

Harbhajan chimed in, “It’s a partnership. I handle most financial decisions, but Geeta has an equal say in household matters.”

Is “Who is The Boss” Inspired by The Kapil Sharma Show?

Geeta clarified that while their show contains fun and light-hearted moments, it differs in format from The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Kapil’s show is sketch comedy and entertainment-heavy. Ours focuses on personal stories and real-life dynamics of celebrity couples.”

Harbhajan added, “People know Rohit Sharma as a cricketer, but not much about his personal life or his wife. That’s what we aim to uncover through our show.”

A Unique Format Aiming to Win Hearts

The couple envisions “Who is The Boss” as a window into the untold stories of India’s most famous personalities and their partners.

Geeta concluded, “We want our show to grow as popular as Kapil’s. Who knows, maybe we’ll even have Kapil Sharma on our couch someday!”