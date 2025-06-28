Harish Rao backs jobless youth’s ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s jobless youth are growing increasingly restless over the Congress government’s unfulfilled employment promises. Amid rising frustrations, BRS senior leader and MLA T Harish Rao has assured full support to job aspirants planning to stage protests under the banner “Hello Unemployed, Chalo Secretariat.”

BRS Extends Support for Protest at Secretariat

A delegation of job seekers and student activists met Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Expressing their dissatisfaction with the government, they highlighted how the Revanth Reddy-led Congress administration failed to deliver on key job promises made during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Harish Rao condemned the government’s inaction and pledged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)‘s full support for the upcoming protest. “The fight for jobs goes beyond politics,” he said. “BRS stands with Telangana’s youth.”

Key Demands: Job Calendar and Two Lakh Vacancies

The youth delegation demanded the immediate release of a job calendar and the filling of two lakh government vacancies, as assured by Congress during their election campaign. They also called out the government for taking credit for jobs initiated under the previous BRS rule.

Activists emphasized that only 11,000 jobs had materialized so far, compared to the 60,000 claimed and far below the 2 lakh promised by the Congress party.

Concerns Over Recruitment Irregularities

Several activists raised serious concerns over:

Delays in Group-I recruitment

Postponement of the Mega DSC teacher recruitment

Pending AE recruitment in the Electricity Department

The group also criticized Rahul Gandhi, CM Revanth Reddy, and TJS chief Prof. Kodandaram for not addressing youth concerns after the elections.

Harish Rao’s Call for Accountability in Assembly

Harish Rao announced he would bring these pressing employment issues before the Telangana Assembly. “We will not stay silent while Telangana’s youth take to the streets for their rights,” he said. He promised to push for:

A detailed job calendar

Investigation into recruitment delays

Immediate steps to fill vacant positions

BRS Reaffirms Commitment to Youth and Jobs

Reiterating the core values of the BRS, Harish Rao said that addressing the aspirations of Telangana’s youth has always been central to the party’s mission. “Justice for job seekers is not just political—it’s our responsibility,” he concluded.