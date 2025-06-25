Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy Over “Vulgar Remarks” Against KCR

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of using a government event as a political platform to target former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Revanth Accused of “Political Immaturity”

Following Revanth Reddy’s remarks during the Rythu Bharosa celebrations held outside the Telangana Secretariat, Harish Rao released a strong statement condemning the CM’s language.

"By making vulgar, derogatory, and inappropriate remarks against KCR, Revanth Reddy has once again exposed his narrow-mindedness and political immaturity," said Harish Rao.

He added that government platforms should not be misused for political vendetta and personal attacks.

“Unbecoming of a Chief Minister” – Harish Rao

Harish Rao further stated that Revanth’s speech was a diversion tactic to shift attention away from his failures in governance.

“Instead of focusing on governance, he is resorting to abuses and lies to distract the public,” Harish Rao said, asserting that the BRS will stay composed but continue to hold the government accountable.

On Assembly Session and Farmers’ Welfare

Harish Rao also responded to Revanth Reddy’s comments asking KCR to seek a special Assembly session on Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla project.

“It is the Chief Minister’s constitutional duty to convene the Assembly. Doesn’t he know the basics of governance?” Harish Rao asked.

He also defended the Rythu Bandhu scheme, claiming that KCR’s government had already deposited over ₹80,000 crore into farmers’ accounts long before Congress introduced its Rythu Bharosa scheme.

“People Will Not Forgive Revanth Reddy”

Accusing Revanth of trying to claim undue credit for ongoing farmer welfare programs, Harish Rao said: