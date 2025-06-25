Christian Graveyard Land Issue in Telangana Remains Unresolved Even After a Decade
The long-pending demand of the Christian community in Telangana for dedicated graveyard land remains unfulfilled, despite repeated assurances from previous and current governments. Decades-old graveyards continue to serve a growing population, creating space and dignity issues during times of bereavement.
Hyderabad: The long-pending demand of the Christian community in Telangana for dedicated graveyard land remains unfulfilled, despite repeated assurances from previous and current governments. Decades-old graveyards continue to serve a growing population, creating space and dignity issues during times of bereavement.
Table of Contents
Graveyard Land Promises Still Unmet
After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government had promised to allocate graveyard land specifically for the Christian community. However, many of the land parcels remain stuck in legal disputes or are too small to serve community needs.
Also Read: Elections Delayed No More! Telangana High Court Orders Polls in 3 Months
Christian leaders say these promises have gone largely unfulfilled for nearly a decade.
Community Voices Growing Concern
Speaking on the matter, Christian leader David Jude expressed concern over the ongoing struggles:
“The government promised these burial grounds almost a decade ago. Families are finding it extremely difficult when there are deaths. There’s no space, and dignity in death is becoming a luxury.”
Data: Allocated Land But With Issues
According to the Telangana Christian Minorities Commission, the land allotted includes:
- 4 sites in Sangareddy
- 2 sites each in Adilabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Medak
- 1 site each in Siddipet, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
- Additional land in Medaram, Kesara, and Farooqnagar
However, many of these parcels are either under legal disputes or are just a few hundred square yards, far from sufficient for community use.
Christian Commission Pushes for Constituency-Wise Allocation
Deepak John, Chairman of the Telangana Christian Minorities Commission, stated:
“We are in talks with the government. Our goal is for every constituency in Telangana (119 in total) to have at least one Christian graveyard, each of no less than 2–3 acres. The currently allotted land is far from adequate.”
He also confirmed that several land titles are under dispute and the commission is legally contesting these cases.
What the Community Demands
- One Christian graveyard per assembly constituency
- Minimum land size of 2–3 acres
- Clear and dispute-free title deeds
- Immediate action and implementation
Despite repeated appeals and promises, the Christian community in Telangana still lacks access to proper burial grounds. As legal disputes and bureaucratic delays persist, the Telangana government is under growing pressure to deliver on its commitment and ensure dignified last rites for all citizens, irrespective of faith.