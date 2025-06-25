Christian Graveyard Land Issue in Telangana Remains Unresolved Even After a Decade

Hyderabad: The long-pending demand of the Christian community in Telangana for dedicated graveyard land remains unfulfilled, despite repeated assurances from previous and current governments. Decades-old graveyards continue to serve a growing population, creating space and dignity issues during times of bereavement.

Graveyard Land Promises Still Unmet

After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government had promised to allocate graveyard land specifically for the Christian community. However, many of the land parcels remain stuck in legal disputes or are too small to serve community needs.

Also Read: Elections Delayed No More! Telangana High Court Orders Polls in 3 Months

Christian leaders say these promises have gone largely unfulfilled for nearly a decade.

Community Voices Growing Concern

Speaking on the matter, Christian leader David Jude expressed concern over the ongoing struggles:

“The government promised these burial grounds almost a decade ago. Families are finding it extremely difficult when there are deaths. There’s no space, and dignity in death is becoming a luxury.”

Data: Allocated Land But With Issues

According to the Telangana Christian Minorities Commission, the land allotted includes:

4 sites in Sangareddy

in 2 sites each in Adilabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Medak

in 1 site each in Siddipet, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

in Additional land in Medaram, Kesara, and Farooqnagar

However, many of these parcels are either under legal disputes or are just a few hundred square yards, far from sufficient for community use.

Christian Commission Pushes for Constituency-Wise Allocation

Deepak John, Chairman of the Telangana Christian Minorities Commission, stated:

“We are in talks with the government. Our goal is for every constituency in Telangana (119 in total) to have at least one Christian graveyard, each of no less than 2–3 acres. The currently allotted land is far from adequate.”

He also confirmed that several land titles are under dispute and the commission is legally contesting these cases.

What the Community Demands

One Christian graveyard per assembly constituency

Minimum land size of 2–3 acres

Clear and dispute-free title deeds

Immediate action and implementation

Despite repeated appeals and promises, the Christian community in Telangana still lacks access to proper burial grounds. As legal disputes and bureaucratic delays persist, the Telangana government is under growing pressure to deliver on its commitment and ensure dignified last rites for all citizens, irrespective of faith.