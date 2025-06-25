Elections Delayed No More! Telangana High Court Orders Polls in 3 Months

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a firm directive to the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct gram panchayat elections within three months, setting September 30, 2025 as the deadline. The court’s ruling comes in response to multiple petitions filed by former sarpanches over the prolonged delay in holding the local body polls.

High Court Rejects Delay Plea, Sets Strict Deadline

Justice T. Madhavi Devi pronounced the order on Wednesday, emphasizing that the state authorities had failed to conduct elections despite prior assurances. The court rejected the argument that more time was needed and instructed that:

Also Read: After Legal Win, Amrapali Set to Rejoin Telangana Administration

Ward division must be completed within 30 days

Full election process must conclude by September 30

Panchayat Terms Expired in January 2024

The petitions highlighted that the terms of gram panchayats expired on January 31, 2024, and elections were already delayed by 18 months. Petitioners also argued that the appointment of special officers in place of elected representatives violates Articles 243E and 243K of the Constitution and contradicts the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

Petitioners Demand Elections or Term Extension

The former sarpanches, who filed the petitions, requested either an immediate election schedule or an extension of their tenure. They claimed to have spent personal funds on village development activities and sought reimbursement from the government.

Government and SEC Submissions to the Court

The Additional Advocate General Imran Khan stated that the government needed one month to finalize reservations for backward classes (BCs) , in line with Supreme Court guidelines .

stated that the government needed to finalize , in line with . Senior counsel Vidyasagar, representing the SEC, assured the court that elections would be held within 60 days after the declaration of BC reservations.

Former Sarpanches Welcome Court Verdict

Following the judgment, former sarpanches welcomed the decision, stating that rural governance has been stalled due to the absence of elected officials. They urged the government to act swiftly in restoring democratic governance at the village level.