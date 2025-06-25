After Legal Win, Amrapali Set to Rejoin Telangana Administration

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Amrapali Kata has received a significant relief from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which has ordered her re-allotment to the Telangana cadre. The verdict marks an end to a long-standing dispute over her inter-cadre deputation.

CAT Orders Reposting of Amrapali to Telangana

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) recently passed an order directing the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to allot Amrapali back to Telangana. This decision comes after she was previously moved to Andhra Pradesh in October 2024, following a DoPT order that triggered her legal challenge.

Amrapali Filed Petition Against Andhra Pradesh Allotment

Unhappy with her transfer, Amrapali filed a petition with CAT seeking to be reassigned to her original Telangana cadre. Her argument was centered around administrative fairness and cadre preferences, which the tribunal found valid.

Amrapali to Resume Duties Under Telangana Government

Following the CAT’s favorable order, Amrapali is expected to soon take charge under the Telangana state government. Sources suggest she may be appointed to a key administrative post.

Background: Amrapali’s Cadre Shift Controversy