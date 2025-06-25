Emraan Hashmi Back in Action After Dengue, Resumes Shooting for Telugu Debut ‘They Call Him OG’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has resumed shooting for his upcoming Telugu debut “They Call Him OG” after recovering from dengue. The actor, who was diagnosed with the viral illness on May 28, is now fully recovered and has returned to the sets in Mumbai.

Emraan Hashmi Confirms Comeback: “I Am Back in Action!”

Emraan shared the health update with his fans, expressing gratitude for their support:

“I am back in action, and it feels good! I took some time off to recover from dengue, but now I am fully recovered and back on set.”

He added a heartfelt message:

“A big thank you to everyone for all the love and thoughtful messages! I am excited to get back to the hustle and bring something exciting to the screen soon.”

‘They Call Him OG’ – Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut with Pawan Kalyan

“They Call Him OG” marks Emraan Hashmi’s highly anticipated Telugu film debut, where he stars alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The action-packed gangster drama is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 25, 2025, as confirmed by production house DVV Entertainment.

Their official announcement read:

“FIRING WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 25th September 2025… #OGonSept25”

What to Expect from ‘They Call Him OG’?

Touted as “a feast of a massacre,” the film promises a gritty, stylized mix of action and raw emotion. Directed by Sujeeth, and backed by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, the film features:

Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role

in a pivotal role Pawan Kalyan as the lead gangster

as the lead gangster Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead

as the female lead Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in powerful supporting roles

and in powerful supporting roles S. Thaman composing the music

Shooting Back on Track After Delay

Originally planned for a September 27, 2024 release, “They Call Him OG” faced delays due to shooting setbacks. With Hashmi’s recovery and production resuming full speed, the team is back in action, gearing up for the final phases of the shoot.