“Congress Will Rule Telangana Till 2033,” Declares CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday confidently declared that assembly elections in Telangana will be held in 2029 and the Congress party will return to power, continuing its rule till 2033. Speaking at a gathering at Gandhi Bhavan, he laid out a roadmap for party leaders, emphasizing performance, dedication, and political readiness for the future.

Referring to the state’s political history, Revanth Reddy stated:

“TDP ruled from 1994 to 2004, Congress from 2004 to 2014, and BRS from 2014 to 2023. Now, the Congress will stay in power from 2023 to 2033. I will take care of these 10 years of power.” Also Read: No GO, No Counselling: Why Telangana’s Future Engineers Are Still Waiting

He urged the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders to strengthen the party and prepare the next generation of leadership.

Appointments Handed to New TPCC Vice-Presidents, General Secretaries

The event marked the official appointment of TPCC vice-presidents and general secretaries, in a ceremony chaired by TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and attended by senior leaders like Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC Secretary Viswanathan, and others. Revanth congratulated the newly appointed functionaries and stressed the importance of party responsibility over government roles.

“Performance Matters, Not Positions,” Revanth Warns Party Leaders

Revanth Reddy reminded leaders that designations alone do not guarantee political success:

“Just because you’re appointed as vice-presidents or general secretaries, don’t assume your path is smooth. Perform or perish before elections.”

He cited how those who took charge of party-affiliated bodies during his PCC tenure were now corporation chairpersons, emphasizing reward through dedication.

2029 Elections, Delimitation, and Women’s Reservation on the Horizon

Looking ahead, Revanth spoke about key political changes expected before 2029:

Delimitation of assembly constituencies

Increase in seats

Reservation for women in upcoming elections

He urged young and committed party workers to be prepared to seize future opportunities.

Deputy CM Highlights Welfare Spending of Rs 1.40 Lakh Crore

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that the Congress government has already spent Rs 1.40 lakh crore on welfare in just 18 months. He called upon party workers to take these achievements to the people, asserting that public awareness of development is key to electoral success.

CM Cites Hard Work as Key to Political Growth

Revanth shared examples of leaders like Aadi Srinivas, Vakiti Srihari, Mahesh Goud, Sampath Kumar, and Shabbir Ali to illustrate how hard work within the party structure leads to growth. He even joked about Jagga Reddy’s wife Nirmala becoming TGIIC chairperson, saying:

“Yes… Jagga Reddy has nothing to do with Nirmalakka’s appointment. It’s her hard work as district president that brought her here.”

