No GO, No Counselling: Why Telangana’s Future Engineers Are Still Waiting

Hyderabad: Confusion continues to mount over engineering counselling in Telangana as internal conflicts between the Higher Education Council and the Technical Education Council have led to a delay in the release of the counselling schedule. Students and parents are left anxious as the standoff shows no signs of resolution.

Lack of Coordination Delays Engineering Counselling

The Council of Higher Education had reportedly completed preparations for releasing the engineering counselling schedule on Tuesday, with even government approval in place. However, opposition from the Technical Education Council and the Education Department stalled the announcement. Officials from the technical wing were reportedly displeased with information being disclosed without their consultation.

Fee Finalisation Becomes a Major Roadblock

The finalisation of engineering fees has emerged as a key issue. Although the Fee Regulation Committee (FRC) has already submitted its final report after auditing private colleges, technical education officials raised objections, especially concerning the proposed fee hikes. The dispute has now reached the government, which has not yet issued a Government Order (GO)—a prerequisite, according to the Technical Education Council, for starting the counselling process.

Recognition and Affiliation Also in Limbo

Another contentious point is the recognition and affiliation of engineering colleges. While universities claim the entire affiliation recognition process is complete, top officials from both councils have put it on hold, citing the need for a new inspection committee to be approved by the government. Without this approval, colleges cannot participate in counselling, further delaying the process.

AICTE Yet to Confirm New Seat Allotments

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has not yet given its final confirmation on new seat allotments. Senior officials in the education department argue that it is inappropriate to begin counselling without clarity on this issue. The Higher Education Council, however, believes any increase in seats can be accommodated in the final phase of counselling.

Legal Threat Looms as Private Colleges Consider Court Action

Amidst the escalating standoff, private colleges are planning to approach the court over the fee delay. Technical Education Board officials argue that issuing the counselling schedule without a GO on fees would violate established procedures.

Students Left in the Lurch

Students and parents are growing increasingly frustrated with the delay. The counselling process, already delayed by over 1.5 months, has no clear timeline for resumption. The Technical Education Council is reportedly seeking legal advice, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already complex situation.

Summary: Key Issues Behind the Delay