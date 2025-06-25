Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points as Geopolitical Tensions Ease; IT, Auto, Pharma Stocks Lead Rally

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a strong note Wednesday, with the Sensex surging over 400 points and the Nifty trading above 25,000, as easing geopolitical tensions and positive global cues lifted investor sentiment. Buying interest was notably strong in IT, auto, and pharma sectors.

Sensex and Nifty Rally in Early Trade

At 9:25 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 445.6 points higher at 82,500.73, up 0.54%, while the NSE Nifty rose 130.15 points to 25,174.50, marking a gain of 0.52%. The uptick reflects market optimism after a period of uncertainty driven by global geopolitical developments.

Market Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Experts noted the Indian market’s remarkable resilience amid global challenges, including the West Asian crisis and a brief India-Pakistan conflict. According to Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, “A significant contributor to this resilience has been FII buying during the crisis.”

Sectoral Indices Performance

Nifty Bank was slightly up by 31.25 points at 56,493.15

was slightly up by Nifty Midcap 100 gained 245.40 points to 58,867.80

gained Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 165.10 points to 18,617.85

Top Gainers and Losers

Top Gainers (Sensex Pack):

Titan

UltraTech Cement

Trent

HCL Tech

Adani Ports

Tech Mahindra

Tata Steel

PowerGrid

Hindustan Unilever

L&T

Top Losers:

Kotak Mahindra Bank

ICICI Bank

BEL

Axis Bank

FII vs DII Activity: Mixed Sentiments

On June 24, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹5,266.01 crore. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹5,209.60 crore.

Analysts suggest that DII inflows via mutual funds are acting as a cushion against FII outflows, maintaining market stability despite valuation concerns.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian markets mostly traded in green:

Japan, China, Seoul, and Hong Kong saw gains

saw gains Bangkok and Jakarta traded in the red

Global Market Cues

In the previous session, US stock indices closed sharply higher:

Dow Jones : Up 507.24 points at 42,581.78

: Up S&P 500 : Gained 67.01 points to 6,025.17

: Gained Nasdaq: Jumped 281.56 points to 19,630.97

Outlook

With easing geopolitical tensions and robust domestic institutional support, the Indian stock market is likely to remain buoyant in the near term, especially as earnings season approaches and global cues remain supportive.