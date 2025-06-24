Indian Stock Market Opens Higher as Geopolitical Tensions Ease
The Indian stock market opened on a strong note Tuesday as easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia lifted investor sentiment globally. Positive cues from international markets followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, fueling bullish momentum in early trade.
Key Highlights of Market Opening
At 9:31 AM IST:
- Sensex surged 756.5 points or 0.92% to 82,653.33
- Nifty 50 jumped 229 points or 0.92% to 25,200.90
- Nifty Bank gained 557.25 points or 0.99% to reach 56,616.60
- Nifty Midcap 100 rose 411 points or 0.71% to 58,617.80
- Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 123.05 points or 0.67% to 18,443.95
Sector-Wise Performance
Early trade witnessed strong buying interest in:
- Auto
- IT
- PSU Banks
- Financial Services
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Adani Ports, M&M, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Titan, SBI, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv. On the downside, NTPC, BEL, and Trent were among the top losers.
Analysts’ Views on Market Sentiment
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, stated, “The sharp reactions in crude oil and equity markets suggest that the geopolitical situation is limping back to normalcy.”
Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, added, “A decisive breakout above key resistance zones—25,200 for Nifty and 56,300 for Bank Nifty—is essential for a sustained rally. Until then, investors should remain cautiously optimistic.”
FII and DII Activity
- FIIs were net sellers on June 23, offloading equities worth Rs 1,874.38 crore
- DIIs continued to support the market with net purchases of Rs 5,591.77 crore
Global Market Support
Asian markets traded in the green with positive movement in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Shanghai. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed up 0.89%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.96% and 0.94% respectively.
Outlook
With geopolitical uncertainties easing and strong institutional support from domestic investors, Indian equities appear poised for a near-term rebound. However, technical resistance levels must be closely watched for confirmation of a sustained uptrend.