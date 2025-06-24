Indian Stock Market Opens Higher as Geopolitical Tensions Ease

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a strong note Tuesday as easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia lifted investor sentiment globally. Positive cues from international markets followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, fueling bullish momentum in early trade.

Key Highlights of Market Opening

At 9:31 AM IST:

Sensex surged 756.5 points or 0.92% to 82,653.33

surged or to Nifty 50 jumped 229 points or 0.92% to 25,200.90

jumped or to Nifty Bank gained 557.25 points or 0.99% to reach 56,616.60

gained or to reach Nifty Midcap 100 rose 411 points or 0.71% to 58,617.80

rose or to Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 123.05 points or 0.67% to 18,443.95

Sector-Wise Performance

Early trade witnessed strong buying interest in:

Auto

IT

PSU Banks

Financial Services

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Adani Ports, M&M, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Titan, SBI, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv. On the downside, NTPC, BEL, and Trent were among the top losers.

Also Read: From Constable to MLA: Gopal Italia Wins First Election in Style

Analysts’ Views on Market Sentiment

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, stated, “The sharp reactions in crude oil and equity markets suggest that the geopolitical situation is limping back to normalcy.”

Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, added, “A decisive breakout above key resistance zones—25,200 for Nifty and 56,300 for Bank Nifty—is essential for a sustained rally. Until then, investors should remain cautiously optimistic.”

FII and DII Activity

FIIs were net sellers on June 23, offloading equities worth Rs 1,874.38 crore

were net sellers on June 23, offloading equities worth DIIs continued to support the market with net purchases of Rs 5,591.77 crore

Global Market Support

Asian markets traded in the green with positive movement in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Shanghai. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed up 0.89%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.96% and 0.94% respectively.

Outlook

With geopolitical uncertainties easing and strong institutional support from domestic investors, Indian equities appear poised for a near-term rebound. However, technical resistance levels must be closely watched for confirmation of a sustained uptrend.