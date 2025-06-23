From Constable to MLA: Gopal Italia Wins First Election in Style

Ahmedabad: In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia clinched victory in the Visavadar Assembly bypoll, defeating his closest BJP rival by more than 17,000 votes. The by-election was necessitated following the defection of sitting AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This win marks Italia’s first electoral victory, bringing much-needed momentum to AAP in Gujarat after recent internal setbacks.

Prestige Battle for BJP Ends in Defeat

The Visavadar bypoll had turned into a prestige contest for the ruling BJP, with campaign efforts led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, and several senior leaders. Despite the high-profile backing, the party failed to reclaim the seat, once again highlighting AAP’s grassroots strength in select constituencies.

Gopal Italia: From Constable to Political Firebrand

Aged 36, Gopal Italia is known for his outspoken activism and sharp critiques of the BJP government. His political journey is both unconventional and compelling:

Former Gujarat Police Constable (2012–2016)

(2012–2016) Revenue Clerk at the Ahmedabad Collectorate

at the Ahmedabad Collectorate Prominent member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS)

Rose to fame in 2017 for a viral phone call criticizing the state’s liquor law

Suspended after hurling a shoe at Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja

Joined AAP and became Gujarat State President in 2020

Known for controversial remarks against PM Modi and other BJP leaders

In 2022, Italia contested from Katargam constituency in Surat but lost.

Setback Turned to Comeback for AAP

After Bhayani’s resignation, Visavadar was seen as a test of AAP’s relevance in Gujarat. Italia’s victory not only restores the party’s presence in the Assembly but also reignites its narrative as a challenger to BJP dominance in the state.

What This Means for Gujarat Politics

Italia’s win could boost AAP morale ahead of future elections and may also position him as a key opposition face in Gujarat. His combative stance and activist background make him a unique figure in the state’s political landscape.