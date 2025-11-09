HCL Cyclothon Hyderabad 2025 Draws 1,900+ Riders, Offers India’s Biggest ₹33.6 Lakh Prize Purse

Hyderabad: The HCL Cyclothon Hyderabad 2025 concluded on Sunday with a record turnout of over 1,900 cyclists, marking one of India’s largest-ever cycling events. Organized by HCL Group in association with the Government of Telangana and under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the event brought together professional and amateur cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, and cycling communities from across the country.

Held at Prime Arena, Osman Nagar, Vattinagulapalle, the Cyclothon featured scenic routes through Hyderabad’s vibrant cityscape and lush green surroundings. The event carried a total prize purse of ₹33.6 lakh — the highest in India for any cycling race — distributed across multiple race categories.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Honourable Governor of Telangana, who attended as the Chief Guest. Addressing the participants, he said,

“Events like the HCL Cyclothon are a reflection of India’s growing awareness around fitness, sustainability, and community well-being. It is inspiring to witness people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the spirit of cycling and work towards a healthier, greener future.”

Sundar Mahalingam, President – Strategy, HCL Group, expressed pride in the event’s growing scale and national appeal:

“The success of the second edition of the HCL Cyclothon Hyderabad shows how cycling has evolved from a sport into a movement. What began as a single event is now a community of more than 16,000 riders across India. This energy we see in Hyderabad reflects how cycling is now about wellness, resilience, and togetherness. We aim to make this movement more inclusive and expansive.”

Maninder Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), lauded HCL’s continued support:

“The second edition of the HCL Cyclothon underscores Hyderabad’s passion for cycling. Such large-scale participation helps nurture talent and promotes a culture of fitness and sustainability nationwide. HCL’s commitment plays a key role in driving this transformation.”

Race Highlights

The Professional Elite Road Race (48 km) witnessed intense competition. Harshveer Singh Sekhon from Punjab and Pooja Baban Danole from Maharashtra emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Winners List:

Category Winner Runners-Up 2nd Runner-Up Professional Road Race – 48 KM (Male) Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Punjab) Naveen John (Karnataka) Surya Thathu (Maharashtra) Professional Road Race – 48 KM (Female) Pooja Baban Danole (Maharashtra) Swati Singh (Odisha) Harshita Jakha (Rajasthan) Amateur Road Race – 48 KM (Male) Sanjeev Kumar Sharma Rahul Sajjanar Parashuram Chenji Amateur Road Race – 50 KM (Female) Jinat Ayub Sayyad Arpita Ketan Pandya Kiana Baruah Amateur Road Race – 24 KM (Male) Vinay Goswami Karthikeyan Kumar Karthi Keyan Amateur Road Race – 24 KM (Female) Anushka Raut Keerthi Sakthivel Siddhi Wafelkar Amateur MTB Race – 24 KM (Male) Rahil Bhatia Om Meena Ashutosh Shukla Amateur MTB Race – 24 KM (Female) Priti Gupta Barnali Mahela Vandana Singh

About HCL Group

Founded in 1976 as one of India’s original IT garage start-ups, HCL Group pioneered modern computing in India with the launch of the country’s first 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978. Today, HCL operates across multiple sectors including technology, healthcare, and talent management, comprising HCL Infosystems, HCLTech, and HCL Healthcare. With an annual revenue exceeding US$14.2 billion and over 223,000 employees across 60 countries, HCL continues to drive innovation, sustainability, and social impact.

