Heat Alert for Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal as Mercury Soars

Residents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are bracing for intense heat this Saturday as daytime temperatures soar and the region sees no significant rainfall. Weather forecasts predict hot and mostly sunny conditions across key cities, with advisories urging people to stay indoors during peak hours.

Hyderabad Weather Today: Stay Hydrated and Avoid Peak Sun

Max Temperature : 37.8°C

: 37.8°C Min Temperature : 24.4°C

: 24.4°C Real Feel: 39.4°C

The capital city will experience moderate humidity levels with a strong sun overhead. Authorities recommend minimizing direct sun exposure during noon to 3 PM and drinking plenty of fluids.

Visakhapatnam Weather: Sunny and Breezy

Max Temperature : 33.3°C

: 33.3°C Min Temperature : 28.9°C

: 28.9°C Real Feel: 39.4°C

Visakhapatnam is expected to be sunny with coastal breezes, but the high humidity will make it feel hotter. Light clothing and shade are essential for outdoor activities.

Warangal Weather: Hot with Possible Clouds

Max Temperature : 39.4°C

: 39.4°C Min Temperature : 24.4°C

: 24.4°C Real Feel: 40.6°C

Warangal will see a mix of sunshine and light cloud cover. The city’s soaring heat calls for heatstroke precautions and reduced outdoor activity.

Vijayawada Weather: Among the Hottest Today

Max Temperature : 39.4°C

: 39.4°C Min Temperature : 26.1°C

: 26.1°C Real Feel: 42.8°C

Vijayawada is forecasted to be one of the hottest cities in both states, with a “feels like” temperature approaching 43°C. Those traveling or working outdoors are strongly advised to wear sun protection, carry water, and avoid peak heat hours.