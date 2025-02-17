Heatwaves Will Intensifies in Telangana During March 2025

Hyderabad: Unusually high temperatures are sweeping across Telangana in February, with experts predicting that this summer could break historical records. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperatures are expected to continue rising, with significant heat intensifying after March 15.

Rising Temperatures Across Telangana

The heatwave has already begun, with temperatures across various districts like Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, Ramagundam, and Khammam rising by 3°C above the usual levels over the past week. With February already seeing soaring temperatures, concerns are growing about the upcoming summer months of April and May, with residents worried about the potential severity of the heat.

On Sunday, the daytime temperatures across the state ranged from 35.7°C to 37.7°C. The meteorological department has indicated that these temperatures could increase further in the coming days.

Khammam District recorded a peak temperature of 37.7°C at Raivunuthala.

recorded a peak temperature of 37.7°C at Raivunuthala. Jangaon saw a low of 35.7°C.

saw a low of 35.7°C. Peddapalli recorded 37.6°C, while Bhadradri, Jagtial, and Jogulamba Gadwal registered temperatures around 37.5°C.

Concerns for the Upcoming Months

With February already experiencing such extreme heat, there are growing concerns about how the summer months will unfold. The rising temperatures are affecting daily life, and the public is anxious about what to expect in April and May. Meteorologists predict that this year’s summer could witness even harsher conditions, making it essential for residents to stay prepared for the extreme weather.

Conclusion

As Telangana faces an early and intense summer, experts are urging people to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses. The government’s meteorological department continues to monitor the situation, issuing regular updates on expected temperature increases.

Stay safe and hydrated as we prepare for a challenging summer ahead.