Telangana Unpredictable Weather: Heat Soars, Nights Stay Cool

Hyderabad: The weather in Telangana has been highly unpredictable over the past week, with temperatures swinging between extremes of hot and cold.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is set to experience further fluctuations, with maximum temperatures expected to rise gradually by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

This will further intensify the contrast in day and night temperatures.

Rising Maximum Temperatures Across Telangana

As of Sunday, all 33 districts in Telangana recorded maximum temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded in Khammam at 37.7 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Mancherial and Peddapalli, where the maximum temperature stood at 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Despite the soaring daytime temperatures, nights in several parts of the state remained significantly cooler. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Kumurambheem at 10.2 degrees Celsius, while most other districts saw minimum temperatures drop below 15 degrees Celsius. These sharp differences between daytime heat and nighttime cold have left residents grappling with unpredictable weather conditions.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature on Sunday stood at 35.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum dropped to 11.7 degrees Celsius at the University of Hyderabad. The city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours.

The IMD forecasts that the maximum temperature will hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to rise slightly to 18 degrees Celsius. Surface winds will be predominantly southerly, with speeds ranging between 4 to 6 mph, and the relative humidity is expected to be around 56%.

Weather Forecast: What to Expect in the Coming Days

Telangana is likely to witness predominantly dry weather over the next week, accompanied by misty conditions during early mornings. These conditions can impact visibility and pose challenges for early commuters. While no significant rainfall is expected, the gradual increase in maximum temperatures suggests that summer-like conditions may soon set in across the state.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to cope with the fluctuating temperatures. Those vulnerable to temperature changes, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, should exercise caution. Hydration and protective clothing can help mitigate the impact of temperature extremes.