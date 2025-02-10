Hyderabad and Telangana to Experience Intense Heatwave for the Next 5 Days

Hyderabad: Much before the full arrival of summer, Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are set to face an early heatwave over the next three to five days, with temperatures soaring to uncomfortable levels.

Rising Temperatures Across Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat alert, predicting maximum temperatures across Telangana to rise above normal levels by 2-4 degrees Celsius. While temperatures in and around Hyderabad were between 34°C and 35°C on Monday, they are expected to climb further, reaching 38°C in the city, and possibly as high as 40°C in other districts.

Also Read: Telangana Hits Power Demand Surge, Reaching Record 16,000 MW This February

Weather Forecast and Heatwave Alert

Noted weather forecaster, T Balaji, has also confirmed the intensifying heat in his forecast. Balaji issued a heat warning on social media, indicating that parts of East and North Telangana will experience blistering heat with temperatures ranging between 38°C and 40°C. In Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to be slightly lower, between 36°C and 38°C.

This heatwave is expected to persist until February 19 or 20, with some relief likely to come afterward in the form of a slight reduction in temperatures.

Preparing for the Heat

As temperatures continue to rise, it is advised that residents take necessary precautions such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and using sun protection when outdoors. The heatwave is a reminder of the challenging summer conditions ahead, prompting authorities and locals to take early measures to stay safe in the extreme heat.