Heavy rain forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from July 16.

Heavy rain is likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

Besides heavy rain, parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema are expected to receive thunderstorms, along with strong surface winds up to a speed of 40 km per hour (kmph).

“Yesterday’s (Monday) low pressure area over south Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over south Chhattisgarh, adjoining Vidarbha with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, and tilting southwestwards with height,” said the IMD in a press release.

According to the Met Department, the monsoon trough, which is at mean sea level, is now passing through Jaisalmer, Kota and Raisen. While the centre of low pressure over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha, Gopalpur and vicinity prevails in the southeast direction towards the centre of the Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Further, it noted that the shear zone now runs roughly along 19 degrees north between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height.

Moreover, the Met Department observed that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 19.