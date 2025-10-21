Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Several Telangana Districts from October 23 to 25, Check Key Areas

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on October 23, the Meteorological Center said on Tuesday.

In its daily weather report, it said similar conditions are expected to prevail in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on October 24.

Heavy rain is also likely in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on October 25.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places or at many places across Telangana during the next seven days.

Rain occurred at one or two places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.