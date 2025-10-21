Telangana

Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Several Telangana Districts from October 23 to 25, Check Key Areas

In its daily weather report, it said similar conditions are expected to prevail in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on October 24.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 15:22
Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Several Telangana Districts from October 23 to 25, Check Key Areas
Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Several Telangana Districts from October 23 to 25, Check Key Areas

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on October 23, the Meteorological Center said on Tuesday.

In its daily weather report, it said similar conditions are expected to prevail in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on October 24.

Also Read: Teen Girl Killed, Two Injured After Bike Hit by Fire Engine at RTC Crossroads

Heavy rain is also likely in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on October 25.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places or at many places across Telangana during the next seven days.

Rain occurred at one or two places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 15:22
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button