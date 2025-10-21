Teen Girl Killed, Two Injured After Bike Hit by Fire Engine at RTC Crossroads

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident near VST Junction at RTC Crossroads claimed the life of a teenage girl and left two others seriously injured on Tuesday.

According to police, a family from Bandlaguda was travelling towards Ramnagar on an Activa scooter when a fire engine accidentally hit their vehicle. The impact caused the two-wheeler to fall under the rear wheel of the fire truck.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Mohik, who died on the spot. Her mother, Fatima, and brother Ibrahim sustained severe injuries and were immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Chikkadpally police rushed to the scene, registered a case, and initiated an investigation into the incident. The accident led to tense moments at the busy junction, with traffic movement disrupted for some time.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage to determine how the collision occurred and whether any negligence was involved.