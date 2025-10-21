Traffic Chaos in Jubilee Hills as BJP’s Deepak Reddy Files Nomination with Massive Rally

Hyderabad: The final day for filing nominations in Jubilee Hills turned into a scene of chaos on Tuesday as BJP candidate Deepak Reddy arrived at the Tahsildar’s office in a grand show of strength. Accompanied by a large crowd of supporters, Reddy’s rally occupied nearly the entire stretch of road leading to the office, causing major traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters.

The massive procession drew public criticism, with many questioning the need for such a spectacle merely to submit nomination papers. Eyewitnesses reported that the rally, complete with loud slogans and vehicles lined up along the road, led to long traffic jams in the area for several hours.

Local residents and motorists expressed frustration on social media, calling out what they described as “unnecessary overaction” and “political drama.” Some even suggested that such public displays could have been avoided, especially during working hours when roads are already congested.