Hyderabad Traffic Police Crackdown: 6,000 Violations Recorded in Just Three Hours

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has stepped up enforcement across the city, targeting motorists who flout traffic rules. In a recent special drive at Mozangahi Market junction on May 16, authorities registered over 6,000 cases in just three hours, highlighting the extent of traffic violations in the city.

Officials noted that the majority of offenders were two-wheeler riders, caught for not wearing helmets, using mobile phones while riding, and driving on prohibited routes. In fact, on certain days, up to 15,000 people were found violating traffic norms.

Also Read: Firecracker Injuries Rise to 19 at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital; Nampally MLA Visits Patients

According to traffic police, if such enforcement measures were extended throughout the day, it is estimated that nearly 20,000 cases could be registered in a single day. The drive reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to improve road safety and curb dangerous driving practices in Hyderabad.

Police have urged citizens to adhere to traffic rules and prioritize safety to prevent accidents and ensure smoother commuting in the city.