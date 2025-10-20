Firecracker Injuries Rise to 19 at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital; Nampally MLA Visits Patients

Hyderabad: The number of firecracker-related injuries being treated at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam has risen to 19, including 11 children, following Diwali celebrations. Many of the injured sustained burns and eye injuries while bursting crackers, prompting hospital staff to keep a close watch on their condition.

According to the duty doctor at the hospital, two of the patients have been admitted as in-patients, and if necessary, surgical procedures may be carried out tomorrow to treat their injuries.

Also Read: How Sheikh Riyaz Encounter Unfolded – Nizamabad Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya Shares Details with Media

Nampally AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain visited the hospital to check on the patients, meeting with doctors to understand the extent of the injuries and assessing the medical care being provided. The MLA also interacted with the patients, ensuring that they receive proper attention and treatment during their recovery.

Hospital authorities have urged parents and guardians to supervise children carefully while handling firecrackers and emphasized the importance of safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.