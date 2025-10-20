Telangana

How Sheikh Riyaz Encounter Unfolded – Nizamabad Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya Shares Details with Media

The Nizamabad Police Commissioner, Sai Chaitanya, confirmed that Sheikh Riyaz, the accused in a high-profile case, was shot dead in a police encounter at the Government General Hospital,

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 22:48
The Nizamabad Police Commissioner, Sai Chaitanya, confirmed that Sheikh Riyaz, the accused in a high-profile case, was shot dead in a police encounter at the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, on Monday.

During a press briefing, the Commissioner detailed that in the morning, a reserve inspector, a sub-inspector, and a constable entered Riyaz’s hospital ward for routine checks. Riyaz suddenly created a disturbance, breaking the ward door and damaging glass panels.

After alerting the hospital staff, police personnel entered to control the situation. Riyaz allegedly attempted to snatch a constable’s firearm and tried to fire at the officers. The reserve inspector repeatedly instructed him to return the weapon, but Riyaz refused, prompting the police to respond with gunfire, resulting in his death.

Commissioner Chaitanya further stated that one individual injured during the attack, identified as Asif, underwent surgery at a Hyderabad hospital. Doctors have indicated that Asif’s full recovery could take up to a year due to the severity of his injuries.

The police have asserted that the encounter was conducted in self-defense, as Riyaz posed an immediate threat to hospital staff and officers. An official investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
