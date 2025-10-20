Telangana DGP Pays Tributes to Slain Constable E Pramod Kumar; Assures Full Support to Family

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy today paid rich tributes to police constable Empalli Pramod Kumar, who was brutally murdered recently by hardened criminal Sheik Riyaz.

The DGP said the Telangana Police Department remains firmly committed to upholding law and order across the state and will deal sternly with dangerous criminals.

He assured that the government and the police department would extend full support to Pramod Kumar’s family, including his wife Pranitha and their three young sons.

The DGP announced a comprehensive relief package comprising an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore as per G.O. Rt. No. 411, last drawn salary till the date of retirement, a government job for one family member, and a 300-yard housing plot as per G.O. 155.

In addition, the family will receive Rs. 16 lakh from the Police Security Welfare Fund and Rs. 8 lakh from the Police Welfare Fund.

“On behalf of the Telangana State Police Department, I pay my heartfelt tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” the DGP said.

According to preliminary information from the Nizamabad Police, the accused, Sheik Riyaz, attempted to escape by attacking police personnel at the Nizamabad Government Hospital. In the ensuing struggle, he snatched a weapon and tried to open fire on the police. He was killed when the police retaliated to prevent his escape.

Police sources said that on Sunday, Riyaz had also attacked a citizen named Asif, who was assisting the police in apprehending him. Asif sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The DGP reiterated that Telangana Police would continue its uncompromising stand against criminals to ensure public safety across the state, a press statement from the DGP office said.