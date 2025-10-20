Hyderabad

Constable’s Killer, Sheik Riyaz, Shot Dead in Police Firing: Telangana DGP

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday announced that Sheik Riyaz,

Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 16:50
Constable’s Killer, Sheik Riyaz, Shot Dead in Police Firing: Telangana DGP
Constable’s Killer, Sheik Riyaz, Shot Dead in Police Firing: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday announced that Sheik Riyaz, the accused who brutally murdered police constable Empalli Pramod Kumar in Nizamabad, was killed in police firing.

According to preliminary reports from Nizamabad Police, Riyaz attempted to escape by attacking police personnel at the Nizamabad Government Hospital. During the scuffle, he snatched a weapon and tried to open fire on the police. He was shot dead when police retaliated to prevent his escape, a release from the DGP office said.

Police sources said Riyaz had earlier attacked a citizen named Asif, who was assisting the police in capturing him. Asif sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Reiterating the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, the DGP said Telangana Police would continue to take firm action against criminals to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

