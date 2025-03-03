Heavy Rains Predicted in Southern Tamil Nadu in Next Few Days

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rains in southern Tamil Nadu over the coming days.

While Chennai is not under a rainfall alert, the city is expected to experience mist and haze in the early morning hours. This weather change follows an unusual pattern of unseasonal showers that have significantly impacted agriculture, fisheries, and daily life in multiple districts across the state.

Weather Forecast and Rainfall Records

According to RMC reports, Tamil Nadu’s southern districts have already witnessed substantial rainfall. Oothu in Tirunelveli recorded 8 cm of rainfall from 8:30 a.m. on Friday, while Nalumukku, Kakkachi (both in Tirunelveli), and Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram district) received 7 cm each.

With heavy rainfall expected to continue, authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and issuing necessary advisories to residents and local administrations. The RMC has also predicted that from March 3 to 5, maximum temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, followed by dry weather conditions from March 4 onwards.

Impact on Agriculture and Farming

The continuous rain in the Tenkasi district has led to a surge in water flow at Courtallam Falls. As a precautionary measure, authorities have imposed a ban on bathing at the main waterfalls and Aintharuvi. Meanwhile, in the Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, moderate rainfall has disrupted the final stages of the samba and thaladi paddy harvests, putting farmers at risk of losing significant portions of their yield.

In Palani and Dindigul districts, unseasonal showers have severely affected maize and paddy crops. Farmers, who began harvesting their crops on February 24, are now struggling with drying processes. Many fear that they could lose up to two-thirds of their yield due to excess moisture, which leads to spoilage. The government is urged to provide immediate relief to prevent further financial losses for farmers.

Fishermen and Salt Production Hit Hard

The unexpected rainfall has also affected the livelihoods of fishermen in Nagapattinam, disrupting their daily schedules and limiting their ability to venture into the sea. Additionally, the rain has negatively impacted salt production in Vedaranyam, a key industry in the region. With salt extraction dependent on dry conditions, prolonged rainfall threatens production levels and potential income losses for workers in the sector.

Northeast Monsoon and Rainfall Statistics

Tamil Nadu recently recorded a 14% excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. The state received 447 mm of rainfall against the seasonal average of 393 mm. Chennai experienced a 16% increase, recording 845 mm, while Coimbatore saw a significant 47% spike in rainfall. These fluctuations highlight the unpredictability of weather patterns in the region and the increasing vulnerability of agriculture and infrastructure to climate extremes.

Cyclone Fengal’s Aftermath: Relief and Recovery Efforts

The state is still recovering from the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1. The cyclone led to 12 deaths and submerged 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, causing severe losses for farmers.

The Tamil Nadu government reported that 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals were affected by the cyclone. In response, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund. The state’s initial damage assessment estimated losses at Rs 2,475 crore, but the central government sanctioned only Rs 944 crore as interim relief.

Future Precautions and Government Response

With southern Tamil Nadu facing continued heavy rainfall, the state government and meteorological authorities are working to minimize damage and provide relief to affected regions. Farmers and fishermen have been advised to take necessary precautions, while disaster management teams are on high alert to respond to emergencies.

As climate patterns continue to shift unpredictably, proactive measures, improved irrigation management, and efficient disaster response mechanisms are critical to mitigating the impact of extreme weather events in Tamil Nadu. The coming days will be crucial in determining the extent of rainfall-related damages and the effectiveness of relief measures in affected districts.

