Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Rising Temperatures Expected Across Multiple Districts

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast a rise in temperature across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

A combination of moderate easterlies and north-easterlies is expected to drive temperatures up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, leading to dry and warm conditions in several parts of the state.

Temperature Increase Expected Across Tamil Nadu

According to the RMC, dry weather will prevail in isolated pockets across Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing influence of easterly and northeasterly winds. The maximum daytime temperatures are expected to climb by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages, while nighttime temperatures may dip slightly.

The temperature rise has already been observed, with Erode and Karur districts recording a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Interior plains have experienced temperature ranges between 33°C and 36.5°C, whereas coastal areas have reported temperatures between 29°C and 35°C.

Weather Impact on Coastal Districts

Coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, are expected to witness mist and haze during early morning hours due to the prevailing northeasterly wind patterns.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is forecasted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to 22 degrees Celsius. Similar temperature patterns are expected across other coastal districts.

Also Read | Heatwaves Will Intensifies in Telangana During March 2025

Extended Weather Forecast and Expected Trends

The RMC has predicted that warm and dry conditions will persist for the next five days across Tamil Nadu.

Until Thursday (February 22), maximum temperatures are expected to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to extended-range weather models, temperatures across most Tamil Nadu plains will range from 30°C to 34°C, remaining near normal to slightly above normal.

Impact of Northeast Monsoon and Water Levels in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recently recorded a 14 percent excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. The total rainfall recorded was 447 mm, surpassing the normal average of 393 mm.

Chennai received 845 mm of rainfall , exceeding the average by 16 percent .

, exceeding the average by . Coimbatore witnessed a 47 percent increase in precipitation compared to seasonal norms.

As a result of the above-normal rainfall, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has reported that most reservoirs in the state are nearing full capacity.

12 reservoirs , including three in Coimbatore, seven in Madurai, and two in Chennai, have reached 100 percent capacity .

, including three in Coimbatore, seven in Madurai, and two in Chennai, have reached . 18 reservoirs have surpassed 90 percent of their total capacity .

have surpassed . 23 reservoirs are currently at water levels between 70 percent and 80 percent.

Precautionary Measures and Advisory

Given the rising temperatures and dry conditions forecasted, residents are advised to take necessary precautions:

Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.

Farmers should monitor crop conditions and ensure proper irrigation management.

Authorities should remain alert to any potential heat-related health issues among vulnerable populations.

With temperatures set to remain above average, residents and officials must remain vigilant to ensure public safety and efficient water management. The Tamil Nadu government and meteorological authorities will continue monitoring weather patterns and provide timely updates.

Stay tuned for more weather-related updates and advisories.