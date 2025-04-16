Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Forecast in East and Northeast India: IMD Issues Alert

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide weather alert after identifying five active cyclonic circulations that are likely to impact weather conditions across multiple states. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the next 24 to 48 hours, especially across eastern and northeastern India.

Five Cyclonic Circulations Likely to Alter Weather Across India

According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulations have formed in the following regions:

Western Rajasthan Central parts of southern Madhya Pradesh Gulf of Mannar Bay of Bengal and Tamil Nadu coast Western part of Assam

These systems are expected to cause rainfall and thunderstorm activity across vast parts of India, particularly in central, eastern, and northeastern regions.

Rain, Storms Forecast in Eastern and Northeastern States

The IMD predicts significant rainfall activity in the following states over the next few days:

Bihar – Rain and thunderstorms expected on April 17 and 18

– Rain and thunderstorms expected on Jharkhand and Odisha – Showers forecast from April 16 to 18

– Showers forecast from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh – Rain likely in coming days

– Rain likely in coming days Northeastern states (Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya) – Rain and storms forecast for April 16 and 17

Rainfall Expected in Central India and Maharashtra

Some parts of Central India and Maharashtra are also expected to experience heavy rain today, under the influence of the cyclonic circulations.

Delhi-NCR: No Heatwave Alert, But No Rain Relief Yet

While the IMD has withdrawn the heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR, it has not forecast significant rain for the capital. However, cloudy skies and strong winds are expected by Wednesday evening, offering slight relief from the intense heat.

Western Disturbance to Impact Northwestern States

A severe western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region, bringing rainfall to:

Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

This system is expected to be active between April 18 and 19, bringing a drop in temperature and weather relief to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Heatwave and Humid Heat Alerts Continue in Parts of India

While some regions are expecting relief, the IMD has maintained heatwave alerts in several states:

Western Rajasthan and Gujarat – Heatwave expected on April 18

– Heatwave expected on Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Puducherry – Humid heat conditions likely to persist

Summary of IMD Alerts and Weather Forecast: