India

Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Forecast in East and Northeast India: IMD Issues Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide weather alert after identifying five active cyclonic circulations that are likely to impact weather conditions across multiple states.

Safiya Begum16 April 2025 - 12:42
Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Forecast in East and Northeast India: IMD Issues Alert
Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Forecast in East and Northeast India: IMD Issues Alert

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide weather alert after identifying five active cyclonic circulations that are likely to impact weather conditions across multiple states. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the next 24 to 48 hours, especially across eastern and northeastern India.

Five Cyclonic Circulations Likely to Alter Weather Across India

According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulations have formed in the following regions:

  1. Western Rajasthan
  2. Central parts of southern Madhya Pradesh
  3. Gulf of Mannar
  4. Bay of Bengal and Tamil Nadu coast
  5. Western part of Assam

These systems are expected to cause rainfall and thunderstorm activity across vast parts of India, particularly in central, eastern, and northeastern regions.

Also Read: BNP to Meet Yunus, Warns Against Any Delay in Bangladesh Election

Rain, Storms Forecast in Eastern and Northeastern States

The IMD predicts significant rainfall activity in the following states over the next few days:

  • Bihar – Rain and thunderstorms expected on April 17 and 18
  • Jharkhand and Odisha – Showers forecast from April 16 to 18
  • West Bengal and Chhattisgarh – Rain likely in coming days
  • Northeastern states (Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya) – Rain and storms forecast for April 16 and 17

Rainfall Expected in Central India and Maharashtra

Some parts of Central India and Maharashtra are also expected to experience heavy rain today, under the influence of the cyclonic circulations.

Delhi-NCR: No Heatwave Alert, But No Rain Relief Yet

While the IMD has withdrawn the heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR, it has not forecast significant rain for the capital. However, cloudy skies and strong winds are expected by Wednesday evening, offering slight relief from the intense heat.

Western Disturbance to Impact Northwestern States

A severe western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region, bringing rainfall to:

  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Ladakh
  • Uttarakhand
  • Himachal Pradesh

This system is expected to be active between April 18 and 19, bringing a drop in temperature and weather relief to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Heatwave and Humid Heat Alerts Continue in Parts of India

While some regions are expecting relief, the IMD has maintained heatwave alerts in several states:

  • Western Rajasthan and Gujarat – Heatwave expected on April 18
  • Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and PuducherryHumid heat conditions likely to persist

Summary of IMD Alerts and Weather Forecast:

RegionWeather ForecastDates
Eastern IndiaRain & thunderstormsApr 16–18
Northeastern StatesRain & thunderstormsApr 16–17
Central India & MaharashtraHeavy rainApr 16
Delhi-NCRCloudy skies, strong windsApr 16
Northwest IndiaRain due to Western DisturbanceApr 18–19
Rajasthan & GujaratHeatwave alertApr 18
South IndiaHumid heatOngoing

Tags
Safiya Begum16 April 2025 - 12:42
Back to top button