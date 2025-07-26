Heavy Showers Hit Hyderabad: GHMC Monitors Hussain Sagar Levels

The state capital Hyderabad and its surrounding areas received heavy rainfall on Friday night. Sheikhpet, MCR HRD, IT campus received 19.3 mm of rainfall, which was reported to be the highest rainfall in the city till 9 pm on Friday.

The rain, which started around 5 pm, continued in several areas of the city, including Qutubullahpur, Sherlingampally, Patancheru, Upal, Kokatpally, Khairatabad, Mushirabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Balanagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and other parts of the city.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar announces over two-fold increase in journalists’ pension

The Telangana Development Planning Society measured the rainfall till 9 pm and uploaded the data on its portal.

The lowest rainfall of 2.3 mm was recorded at Seton Centre in Suleman Nagar, Bahadurpura. While rain continues to fall in Himayatsagar, GHMC officials are closely monitoring the water level in Hussain Sagar and maintaining the Full Tank Level (FTL).

As of 8:30 pm, the water level in Hussain Sagar was 513.20 meters, while the minimum water level was 514.75. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board released the water level data of the twin reservoirs recorded at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The water level in Osman Sagar was measured at 1,782 feet as against 1,790 feet. Due to lack of rain in the upper reaches, there is no water inflow into the reservoirs.