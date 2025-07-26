Hyderabad

Heavy Showers Hit Hyderabad: GHMC Monitors Hussain Sagar Levels

The state capital Hyderabad and its surrounding areas received heavy rainfall on Friday night. Sheikhpet, MCR HRD, IT campus received 19.3 mm of rainfall, which was reported to be the highest rainfall in the city till 9 pm on Friday.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui26 July 2025 - 12:35
The rain, which started around 5 pm, continued in several areas of the city, including Qutubullahpur, Sherlingampally, Patancheru, Upal, Kokatpally, Khairatabad, Mushirabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Balanagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and other parts of the city.

The Telangana Development Planning Society measured the rainfall till 9 pm and uploaded the data on its portal.

The lowest rainfall of 2.3 mm was recorded at Seton Centre in Suleman Nagar, Bahadurpura. While rain continues to fall in Himayatsagar, GHMC officials are closely monitoring the water level in Hussain Sagar and maintaining the Full Tank Level (FTL).

As of 8:30 pm, the water level in Hussain Sagar was 513.20 meters, while the minimum water level was 514.75. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board released the water level data of the twin reservoirs recorded at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The water level in Osman Sagar was measured at 1,782 feet as against 1,790 feet. Due to lack of rain in the upper reaches, there is no water inflow into the reservoirs.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
