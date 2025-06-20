Hyderabad: Helicopter Gutted in Fire at Flytech Aviation Grounds, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A dummy helicopter, originally created for a film shoot, was completely destroyed in a fire at Flytech Aviation premises near Vanasthalipuram, under the Rachakonda Commissionerate’s Meerpet Police Station limits. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Helicopter Had Been Idle for Years After Film Project Halted

According to officials, the non-operational dummy chopper was parked on open land behind the Pochamma Temple in Gurramguda, Rangareddy district. It was created four years ago by a local resident named Shankar, for a small-budget film project that was eventually shelved mid-production. Since then, the dummy helicopter remained unused and exposed in the area.

Fire Erupts, Chopper Reduced to Ashes

The fire broke out on Friday evening, quickly engulfing the fiberglass-and-wooden structure. Despite a swift response by the fire department, the chopper was completely gutted before it could be saved.

Officials confirmed that it was not a functional helicopter and posed no risk of explosion. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation is underway.

No Injuries, Police Register Case

The Meerpet Police have registered a case and are probing whether the fire was caused by accidental ignition, vandalism, or other factors. Locals gathered in large numbers as thick smoke billowed from the site, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of clearing unused film props and flammable structures from public or religious spaces, especially those left exposed to natural elements over time.