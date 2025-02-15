Meet Hemant, the “Amitabh Bachchan” of Adilabad: A 15-Year-Old With a 6.8 Feet Height and Big Dreams

Adilabad, Telangana: Hemant, a 14-year-old student from the district of Adilabad in Telangana, has gained recognition for his extraordinary height of 6.8 feet, which is remarkable for his age. Known as the “Amitabh Bachchan of Adilabad,” Hemant stands out not only for his towering stature but also for his humble personality and aspirations of becoming a hero one day.

A student of 10th grade at the Government Gazetted High School No. 2 in Adilabad, Hemant’s height is far above the average for boys his age. Typically, students in this age group are around 5 feet to 5.7 feet tall, but Hemant’s 6.8 feet stature has earned him admiration and attention from the local community.

A Proud Family and Community Support

Hemant’s parents express pride in his height, attributing it to natural growth. Hemant himself is equally proud and has dreams of pursuing sports like basketball, where his height would be a distinct advantage. Despite his teachers and friends suggesting he should consider a career in the police force due to his imposing figure, Hemant is determined to follow his own path, hoping to one day become a hero.

“I am the first boy in Telangana with a height of 6.8 feet. People call me the second Amitabh Bachchan, and that makes me really happy,” Hemant shares with a smile.

Adilabad’s New Celebrity: Hemant’s Growing Fame

Locals in Adilabad are proud of Hemant and enjoy taking selfies with him whenever they can. “Whenever my son goes anywhere, police officers, soldiers, and other people want to take selfies with him. There is no issue with his height. I feel proud that my son is like his father,” says Hemant’s mother. The community often jokes that Hemant should join the army or the police force due to his stature, but his family supports his personal dreams.

Hemant’s classmates also enjoy having him around. “He is a lucky friend to have. It feels great to take pictures with him. He is also the best communicator in the class and always helps others,” says one of his friends, showing pride in being associated with the tall teenager.

Teachers’ Praise for Hemant

Hemant’s teachers also take great pride in having him as a student. “We feel fortunate that a student with such a remarkable height is studying in our school. Not only is he physically outstanding, but he also has a wonderful personality,” shares one of his teachers.

The 15-year-old student has earned admiration not just for his height, but for his positive attitude and willingness to help others, making him a well-loved figure both in school and within his community.

Hemant continues to dream big, and while his height has set him apart, it is his determination, humility, and vision that are truly making him a standout in the community of Adilabad.