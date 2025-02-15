The Academy to Host Special Screening of Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Jodhaa Akbar’

Mumbai: The epic historical drama ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, celebrates 17 years since its release. To mark this significant milestone, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to host a special screening of the film in Los Angeles this March.

Also Read: A. R. Rahman Praises Kaveri Kapur for Her Debut Song “Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine”

A Tale of Love and Legacy

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ tells the timeless love story between the Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput Princess Jodhabai. With remarkable performances by Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, the film became a cinematic classic. Their onscreen chemistry, paired with Gowariker’s expert storytelling, brought the historical saga to life, making it a monumental success.

Ashutosh Gowariker Reflects on the Film’s Legacy

Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his heartfelt gratitude on the 17th anniversary of ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, saying, “On this 17th Anniversary, I’m filled with immense gratitude for the audiences that have kept it in their memory and continue to express their love for it. The film’s journey, from its release to now being honored with a special screening at the Academy, is an acknowledgment of the artistic contribution of everyone involved. The appreciation Jodhaa Akbar continues to receive is truly humbling.”

Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Cinema

The special screening at the Academy will not only honor the film’s lasting influence but will also celebrate the rich cultural heritage it represents. The film’s impeccable cinematography, detailed costumes, and memorable soundtrack continue to resonate with global audiences, cementing it as one of the most revered Bollywood films of all time.

Aishwarya Rai’s Wedding Lehenga Featured in Academy Exhibition

Recently, Aishwarya Rai’s iconic wedding lehenga from the film was displayed at the Academy’s Color in Motion exhibition, curated by renowned costume designer Neeta Lulla. The film’s attention to detail in its visual portrayal of history and culture is one of the reasons it continues to be cherished by audiences worldwide.

A Global Impact

‘Jodhaa Akbar’ has transcended borders, bringing Indian cinema to a global stage. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s powerful performances, along with the film’s grand scale, have solidified their place as Bollywood icons. The film’s portrayal of India’s rich historical narratives has left an indelible mark on global cinema.