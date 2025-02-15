A. R. Rahman Praises Kaveri Kapur for Her Debut Song “Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine”

Kaveri Kapur’s Debut Song Receives Acclaim from A. R. Rahman

Mumbai: Actress Kaveri Kapur, who is all set to make her Hindi film debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, has received high praise from the renowned Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, A. R. Rahman.

Kaveri’s debut single, Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine, from her upcoming movie, has been garnering a lot of positive feedback. The song is not only composed and sung by Kaveri herself, but the Hindi lyrics have been penned by the eminent poet Prasoon Joshi. Rahman has also played a key role as the producer of the track.

Rahman’s Heartfelt Praise for Kaveri Kapur

A. R. Rahman expressed his admiration for Kaveri’s talent in a statement:

“Song writing, especially personalised thoughts in poetry, is a gift, a blessing that not everyone gets. I think Kaveri has it naturally, through her genes and her point of view of the world. I loved working on this track with her, co-producing with her, and I wish her the very best.”

Rahman’s endorsement adds to the anticipation surrounding Kaveri’s music career, as Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine showcases not only her soulful voice but also her raw songwriting abilities.

The Song’s Meaning and Kaveri’s Musical Journey

Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine is a poignant track that reflects on life’s chaotic nature and how individuals can navigate its complexities. Kaveri’s soothing vocals lend an added depth to the song, making it an emotional and powerful piece.

Kaveri has shared that she first wrote the song when she was just 15 years old, in English, titled Reminisce. She later presented the song to Rahman, who showed interest in producing it. When Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story director Kunal Kohli heard the track, he decided to include it in the film’s music album. This led to Prasoon Joshi coming on board to pen the Hindi lyrics, turning the song into the beautiful melody fans now enjoy.

A Mentor’s Influence: Rahman’s Guidance

Kaveri has often spoken about her admiration for Rahman, considering him a mentor who has guided her through her musical journey. Rahman’s mentorship and support have been instrumental in bringing Kaveri’s creative vision to life, helping her transition from a budding artist to a promising debutante in the music world.

Rahman Reacts to ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

In a related note, A. R. Rahman recently addressed the India’s Got Latent controversy involving comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. When questioned about the issue at a recent event, Rahman chose to remain neutral, using an emoji that placed its hands over its mouth. He commented, “I think in the past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens.” His comment received widespread applause, highlighting Rahman’s tact and diplomatic approach to sensitive matters.

Conclusion

Kaveri Kapur’s debut song Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine is undoubtedly a beautiful creation, and with the backing of A. R. Rahman, the track has already created a lasting impression. As she continues to carve her path in the music industry, the young artist is undoubtedly one to watch in the coming years.