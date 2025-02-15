Rohit Sharma-led Indian Team Departs for Dubai for Champions Trophy

Mumbai: The India senior men’s cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, has left for Dubai from Mumbai to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to begin on February 19.

Departure from Mumbai

All Group A matches of the Indian team will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, while the remainder of the games will take place in Pakistan. Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai captured Rohit Sharma and his team, along with the support staff, checking into the airport to board their flight to Dubai.

Also Read: Gilchrist Suggests Steve Smith Should Open the Batting for Australia in Champions Trophy

Team Travels Together Following BCCI Guidelines

Initially, the team was scheduled to leave in batches of two. However, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued new policy guidelines last month, which stipulated that the team will travel together for abroad tours, the decision was made for the squad to depart together for the eight-team competition from Mumbai.

Key Injury Absences and Replacements

India will notably miss the services of fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a lower back injury sustained during the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney last month. Fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah’s replacement.

Additionally, wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been included in the squad at the expense of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was initially part of the provisional team. Jaiswal, along with Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube, will remain as non-traveling substitutes.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule

India, the two-time Champions Trophy winners, will begin their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh. Their highly anticipated match against Pakistan will take place on February 23, followed by their final Group A match against New Zealand on March 2.

India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025