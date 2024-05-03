Here are the top stories at 5.30 pm pan India and abroad

Rahul makes high-stakes ‘chess move’ in LS polls with shift from Amethi to Rae Bareli

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi describes himself as the best chess player among Indian politicians, and his latest gambit appears to be his decision to contest from Rae Bareli instead of his home ground Amethi.

Cong tally to be all-time low in LS polls; Rahul fighting from Rae Bareli sensing Wayanad defeat: PM

Bardhaman/Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that Congress’ tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be an “all-time low”, as the grand old party would struggle to cross even the “half-century” mark in the hustings.

Rape case booked against Prajwal Revanna, says Siddarmaiah

Bagalkote (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said a rape case has been booked against JD(S) leader and NDA’s Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna.

Amit Shah morphed video: Five Telangana Cong workers arrested by Hyderabad police, out on bail

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday said they arrested five Telangana Congress party social media activists in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged morphed video that went viral recently.

Congress has already accepted defeat: Smriti Irani on Amethi nomination filing

Amethi (UP): Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis’ absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has accepted defeat even before polling.

Those who run away from battle want to lead country: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Rahul

Rohtak: Mocking Rahul Gandhi as someone who runs away from the battlefield, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday targeted him for shifting his Lok Sabha constituency to Rae Bareli and said he could not gather the courage to contest from Amethi.

Uddhav running ‘nakli’ Shiv Sena, real party lies with Eknath Shinde, says Amit Shah

Ratnagiri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he is running ‘nakli’ (fake) Shiv Sena and that the real party lies with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Accused of molesting woman, Bengal Guv says he expects more allegations; TMC demands probe

Kolkata: A day after a contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan accused him of molesting her, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that he expects more such allegations are “in the offing”.

Bihar: Chirag threatens legal action against Tejashwi over reservation remarks

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Friday threatened legal action against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for making “false” statements about the former’s stand on reservations.

SC to consider hearing arguments on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal due to LS polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told the Enforcement Directorate that it would consider hearing arguments on the interim bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on account of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

SC fixes May 14 for final hearing in UP religious conversion cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for final hearing petitions seeking the quashing or clubbing of five FIRs lodged against Rajendra Bihari Lal, the vice-chancellor of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) in Uttar Pradesh, and others pertaining to alleged illegal religious conversions.

China successfully launches lunar probe mission to collect samples for first time from far side of moon

Beijing/Wenchang: China on Friday launched a 53-day-long lunar probe mission to collect samples for the first time from the far side of the moon and bring them for scientific studies.

UK PM Rishi Sunak under pressure amid dire local election results for his party

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s leadership is under severe pressure on Friday as the results of local elections and a crucial by-election poured in overnight, delivering what is being characterised as one of the worst poll outcomes for the governing Conservative Party in 40 years.

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among four killed in accident during police chase in Canada

Toronto: An Indian couple visiting Canada and their three-month-old grandchild were among four people killed on the spot in a multi-vehicle collision when Ontario police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way.