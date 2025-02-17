Hezbollah Leader Demands Full Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18

Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has issued an ultimatum for Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanon by February 18, marking a critical deadline in the ongoing conflict. In a televised address, Qassem emphasized that Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon must come to a complete end, with no military presence remaining.

Hezbollah’s Call for Immediate Israeli Withdrawal

Qassem declared that Israel must adhere to the February 18 deadline, highlighting the importance of the Lebanese state’s role in ensuring Israel’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon. “It is the responsibility of the Lebanese state to exert every effort to make sure that Israel withdraws on time, as agreed,” he stated in his speech.

The demand follows Israel’s previous delay in its planned withdrawal, initially scheduled for earlier in the year. Israel had postponed the withdrawal and signaled its intention to maintain control over five strategic positions in southern Lebanon beyond the deadline—a plan firmly rejected by Hezbollah.

Tensions Rise Amid Continued Israeli Airstrikes

Despite the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, which has been in effect since November 27, 2024, Israel has continued to carry out military strikes in Lebanon. On the night of February 17, 2025, Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes targeting areas in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Strikes hit towns such as Harbata, Halbata, and Wadi al-Zayni, raising concerns of escalating violence in the region.

Ceasefire Agreement and Ongoing Tensions

Also Read: “TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Coming Soon: Check Your Expected Cut-Off Marks!”

The ceasefire, which halted over a year of clashes triggered by the Gaza war, mandates Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army assuming control of the border and southern areas. However, despite this agreement, the continued Israeli airstrikes have fueled tensions and security concerns, with Israel citing ongoing security threats as justification for the attacks.

Lebanon’s Government Extends Ceasefire Deadline

Hezbollah Leader Demands Full Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18

On January 27, 2025, Lebanon’s caretaker government extended the ceasefire agreement until February 18 to allow for a complete Israeli withdrawal. This extension followed Israel’s failure to meet the initial deadline. Despite the ceasefire’s provisions, Hezbollah has been vocal about its opposition to any extended Israeli military presence in Lebanon.

As the February 18 deadline approaches, the situation remains tense, with both Hezbollah and Israel on high alert as diplomatic efforts continue to address the crisis.