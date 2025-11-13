High Alert at Secunderabad Railway Station: Sniffer Dogs, Bomb Squad Sweep Every Corner

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent bomb blast in Delhi, security has been tightened at Secunderabad Railway Station following directives from the Union Home Ministry. As part of heightened vigilance, GRP and RPF personnel have been conducting intensive checks across the station premises every day.

On Thursday, security teams carried out thorough inspections of trains, platforms, and parking areas. Bomb squad units, along with Blaze, a trained sniffer dog, inspected waiting halls, parcel offices, and passengers’ luggage with meticulous attention.

Officials said these measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of commuters and preventing any potential threats.

Authorities have urged passengers to cooperate with security checks and report any suspicious activity immediately.