Yemeni National Linked to Drug Peddlers Deported from Hyderabad for Illegal Stay

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone, apprehended a Yemeni national on Thursday and initiated deportation proceedings after determining that his continued stay in India posed a potential threat to national security. The individual, identified as Ahmed Salem Abdullah alias Ahmed Salem Fadaq (38), was deported to Yemen following verification by immigration authorities.

According to officials, Ahmed entered India in 2017 on a student visa via Saudi Arabia and completed his BBA at Nizam College, Hyderabad. After graduating in 2020, he moved to Ajmer, Rajasthan, where he enrolled in Bhagwanth University to pursue his master’s degree. His student visa expired on August 31, 2024, but he remained in India illegally.

Also Read: Interstate Burglary Gang Busted in Balapur; Gold and Silver Worth ₹14 Lakh Recovered, 7 Cases Solved

Following the expiry of his visa, Ahmed returned to Hyderabad and began residing in the Tolichowki area without valid documents. During this period, intelligence reports indicated that he had developed links with drug peddlers operating both in Hyderabad and Ajmer.

Acting on specific information, the Task Force detained him while he was moving suspiciously in Tolichowki. During questioning, Ahmed was unable to provide a valid explanation for overstaying in the country. Although no narcotics were found in his possession, authorities considered his associations and illegal stay to be a potential security threat.

His identity and visa status were verified through the FRRO Hyderabad, which later issued an Exit Certificate to facilitate his deportation. Officials stated that removing him from the country was necessary to prevent possible involvement in future illegal activities.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sri S. Saida Babu, Inspector of Police, South-East Zone Task Force, and executed by SI K. Rama Rao, SI M. Madhu, and the Task Force team, in coordination with FRRO Hyderabad.