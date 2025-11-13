Interstate Burglary Gang Busted in Balapur; Gold and Silver Worth ₹14 Lakh Recovered, 7 Cases Solved

Hyderabad: The Balapur Police of the Maheshwaram Zone, under the Rachakonda Commissionerate, arrested three interstate house burglary offenders on Thursday and recovered stolen property worth ₹14 lakh. The arrests were made based on technical evidence and specific intelligence inputs.

The suspects—Kiran Patil (25), Ramshetty Vatsal (22), and Ashok Madhna (27)—all hail from Bidar in Karnataka and are said to be close relatives as well as habitual offenders. Police recovered 100 grams of gold ornaments, 1.5 kg of silver articles, four mobile phones, and a Pulsar motorcycle from their possession. The trio is reportedly involved in seven burglary cases registered across Medipally, Jawaharnagar, and Balapur police stations under the Rachakonda limits.

How the Gang Operated

According to police, the accused would scout residential colonies during the day and mark locked houses. At night, they returned to the targeted locations, broke open main door locks using iron rods, and gained entry to cupboards and lockers. Accused A1 and A2 carried out the actual break-ins, while A3 was responsible for selling the stolen property in Bidar and distributing the proceeds among them.

Police said the gang began its operations in July 2025 after acquiring a Pulsar bike from a friend. They then committed a series of burglaries, including an incident on October 25, 2025, when they broke into a house in Surya Township, Balapur, after ensuring no public movement in the area.

Criminal Background

Kiran Patil had earlier been jailed in three property-related cases in Medipally and Aurad (Karnataka), while Vatsal had been jailed in three bike theft cases in Chandanagar and Munipally (Sangareddy). Ashok acted as the fence, disposing of stolen goods for commission.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu, with DCP S. Sunitha Reddy and ACP S. Janaki Reddy guiding the operation. Inspector M. Sudhakar and his team from Balapur Police Station led the investigation.

Officials praised the Balapur Police for their swift action and announced that the team would be suitably rewarded.