Lift Tragedy in Hyderabad: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling from the 6th Floor as Cabin Remains Below and Doors Open Above

Hyderabad: A tragic incident was reported from Narqi Phool Bagh in Ahmed Nagar, within the Chandrayangutta Police Station limits, where a 60-year-old man lost his life in a lift accident on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, Abdullah bin Saeed, was on the sixth floor of the building when the lift doors suddenly opened. Believing the lift had arrived, he stepped forward — but the cabin was still on a lower floor. Abdullah fell through the open shaft and died on the spot due to the impact.

Also Read: Burglars Hit Three Houses in Kismatpur; 30 Tolas of Gold Stolen in Rajendranagar

Family members allege that the building owners collect maintenance fees every month but fail to provide proper upkeep of the premises. They claim that repeated complaints about the malfunctioning lift were ignored.

Eyewitnesses also pointed out that the building’s flooring, lift maintenance, and even the stairway railings are in poor and unsafe condition, raising serious concerns about overall safety standards.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.