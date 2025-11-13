Hyderabad

Burglars Hit Three Houses in Kismatpur; 30 Tolas of Gold Stolen in Rajendranagar

Burglars struck once again in the Rajendranagar Police Station limits, creating panic among residents after a series of thefts in the early hours of Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 November 2025 - 16:21
Hyderabad: Burglars struck once again in the Rajendranagar Police Station limits, creating panic among residents after a series of thefts in the early hours of Thursday.

The incidents occurred in Om Nagar Colony of Kismatpur, under the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation. According to police, unidentified thieves targeted three houses in succession. In one of the homes, the burglars managed to escape with nearly 30 tolas of gold ornaments. From the other two houses, they stole valuable household items before fleeing the scene.

Upon noticing the break-ins, residents immediately alerted the Rajendranagar police. A team of officers rushed to the spot, inspected the crime scenes, and registered a case. Police have begun an investigation and are examining nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 November 2025 - 16:21
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
