Burglars Hit Three Houses in Kismatpur; 30 Tolas of Gold Stolen in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Burglars struck once again in the Rajendranagar Police Station limits, creating panic among residents after a series of thefts in the early hours of Thursday.

The incidents occurred in Om Nagar Colony of Kismatpur, under the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation. According to police, unidentified thieves targeted three houses in succession. In one of the homes, the burglars managed to escape with nearly 30 tolas of gold ornaments. From the other two houses, they stole valuable household items before fleeing the scene.

Upon noticing the break-ins, residents immediately alerted the Rajendranagar police. A team of officers rushed to the spot, inspected the crime scenes, and registered a case. Police have begun an investigation and are examining nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspects.