Truck Overturns on Parigi–Hyderabad Route Amid Growing Concerns Over Road Conditions

Despite the recent Chevella bus accident raising serious concerns about road safety, conditions on several key routes remain largely unchanged. Fresh incidents continue to highlight the dangers faced by motorists, with drivers frequently losing control due to damaged stretches, poor lighting, and reckless speeding.

In the latest mishap, a truck travelling from Parigi towards Hyderabad overturned after the driver reportedly lost control. Preliminary information suggests that overspeeding was the primary cause of the accident. Thankfully, no major injuries were reported, but the overturned vehicle caused heavy traffic disruption in the area.

Locals say such incidents have become routine on the Vikarabad–Hyderabad road, where accidents are occurring almost daily. Commuters blame worsening road conditions and speeding vehicles for the rising number of mishaps. Despite repeated appeals, they claim that no significant steps have been taken to repair the route or enforce stricter monitoring.

Residents and frequent travellers are urging authorities to take immediate action to prevent further tragedies, warning that without urgent intervention, the accident count will only continue to rise.